SAXTONS RIVER — The Board of Directors at Land For Good has named Mick Weltman, an experienced nonprofit leader, strategist and fundraiser, as executive director.
"Mick comes to LFG with an enormous amount of talent and experience gained from a long and remarkably successful career in the nonprofit sector; most of it in high-level leadership positions," Andrew Marshall, president of the Board of Directors for Land For Good, said in a statement. "The board is especially excited about Mick's expertise in fund development, strategic thinking, and executive leadership. We believe that Mick is the leader that LFG needs at this moment to set us up for a future of innovation and impact."
Weltman has served as executive director of nonprofits for more than 25 years, working with organizations locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally. His career has included a focus on environmental issues and sustainability, smart growth, women's health, and international economic development. Most recently, he worked in the Chicago area, having spent nearly a decade growing the Associated Colleges of Illinois. Weltman's education and experience in business development, strategic planning, and project management include more than 12 years as an associate and adjunct professor, having taught valuing human capital, financial management, budgeting, business planning, project management, human resources, and international marketing.
Weltman holds a Master of Business Administration-Finance from Southeastern University, a Master of Arts-International Management from School for International Training, and a Certificate-Organizational Development from Georgetown University.
LFG is a nationally recognized leader with a sole focus on farmland access, tenure, and transfer. For nearly two decades, LFG has been working to put more farmers more securely on land in New England, support farm viability, increase farming opportunities, and keep land in farming. Working one-on-one with Vermont farmers, Mike Ghia of Saxtons River, LFG's Vermont Field Agent, provides practical help to farmers and farmland owners amid ongoing and dynamic change around land access, food systems, and climate disruption.