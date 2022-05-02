PUTNEY — Landmark College announced a new specialization for Postsecondary Disability Services has been added to its online post-baccalaureate certificate in Learning Difference and Neurodiversity (LDN) program, with courses starting in fall 2022.
The new track focuses on preparing early-career and mid-level disability services professionals to champion accessibility within higher education, with a particular focus on students with learning disabilities, ADHD and/or autism.
Dr. Adam Lalor, interim vice president for Educational Research and Innovation at Landmark College, says development of the program’s five courses was guided by the new Code of Ethics and Program Standards set forth by the Association on Higher Education and Disability (AHEAD) and emerging work on AHEAD's revised professional competencies.
“The world of disability services is moving beyond the mindset of accommodation and into one of equity and inclusion,” Lalor said in a news release. “Our postsecondary disability services specialization equips professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to cultivate access at institutions of higher education.”
Postsecondary Disability Services becomes the third area of specialization within the LDN professional certificate program, along with “Executive Function” and “Autism On Campus and Online.” Each track is comprised of two core courses, two courses within the specialization, and a capstone project. Students completing the five-course sequence can earn 15 graduate credits. Other than the capstone, courses can also be taken individually.
All courses in the LDN certificate program take place fully online, with synchronous and asynchronous elements.
For more information about the LDN professional certificate, including start dates and application deadlines, visit www.landmark.edu/certificate.