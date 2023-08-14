PUTNEY — Landmark College announced Karrie Kalich, Ph.D., R.D. has been hired to serve as vice president for Academic Affairs, effective Aug. 1.
Most recently, Kalich served as the Dean of Academic Affairs at Keene State College in New Hampshire, where she built a track record of successfully launching new programs and initiatives, working with accredited programs, and developing campus wide initiatives to increase enrollment and retention.
A registered dietitian, Kalich began her higher education career as an instructor in the Department of Health Science at Keene State, eventually attaining full professor status. It was during this time that she developed the “Early Sprouts” seed-to-table garden initiative for preschoolers, which received the U.S. Surgeon General’s Healthy Youth for a Healthy Future Champion Award.
Dr. Kalich earned a Bachelor of Science from the Schreyer Honors College in Health and Human Development - Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management from the Pennsylvania State University; a second Bachelor of Science in Home Economics – Nutrition from Keene State College; a Master of Science in Nutrition from Boston University’s Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences; and a Ph.D. from the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.
