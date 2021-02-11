PUTNEY — Landmark College is keeping the surrounding community apprised of our approach to offering residential and online programs to our students during the Spring 2021 semester. This includes health and safety protocols related to preventing spread of the novel coronavirus.
During the week of Feb. 1-8, Health Services administered 497 COVID-19 tests to students, faculty, and staff members, resulting in one positive test.
The student who tested positive has been moved to isolation housing on campus where they will remain until they are cleared by Health Services to return to the residence halls.
Health Services and the Vermont Department of Health conducted contact tracing around the student who tested positive and identified no close contacts that will require quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the college will re-test those students living on the same the residential floor of the student who tested positive.
Complete testing data can be found at https://www.landmark.edu/covid-19-dashboard. This page is updated every Tuesday.
The college has scheduled five additional testing dates for the community throughout the Spring 2021 semester. The next one will take place on Feb. 17. Additional testing dates may be scheduled as needed.
In keeping with the latest state of Vermont recommendations, the college has re-evaluated on-campus staffing and increased remote work arrangements. All Landmark College community members are also required to self-monitor for symptoms daily and report them using a COVID-specific app, self-isolate if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or are exposed to another individual who tests positive for COVID-19, and comply with all protocols for testing, face-covering, hand-washing, and physical distancing.
The college’s Critical Incident Response Team continues to meet weekly to review and monitor policies and procedures informed by state guidelines and best practices.
Members of the campus leadership team meet weekly with the presidents of other independent Vermont colleges throughout the semester in order to remain united in our individual and collective efforts to deliver a college education this semester.
The Health Services staff meets weekly with the Vermont Department of Health and college health services and leadership teams.
Questions about Landmark College policies and protocols related to COVID-19 testing and management should be directed to publichealth@landmark.edu.