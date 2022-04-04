PUTNEY — Landmark College will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, April 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Landmark College, Student Center, Café Court.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up redcrossblood.org and search for April 12 date.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Landmark College’s core values of giving back to the community. With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor,” said Jeff Huyett, APRN, Director of Health Services.
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.