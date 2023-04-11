PUTNEY — Landmark College will present actor and producer Amy Brenneman with its LD Luminary Award during the “One Day, One Vision, Many Lives Changed” online fundraising event taking place at 7:30 p.m. on April 20.
Brenneman is an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor and producer whose work on television includes “NYPD Blue,” “Private Practice,” “The Leftovers,” “Goliath” and “Judging Amy,” which was based on the work of her mother, the Honorable Frederica S. Brenneman. More recently, she’s been seen in “Tell Me Your Secrets” and “Shining Girls,” and she currently stars in “The Old Man” with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.
According to Landmark College President Dr. Peter Eden, Brenneman was selected to receive this year’s LD Luminary Award for her creative and philanthropic efforts on behalf of neurodiverse children, like her daughter, Charlotte.
Brenneman has written the play “Overcome” based on raising Charlotte, which has been produced at The Yard and En Garde Arts, and is the subject of a new documentary film. She also produced and directed the documentary “The Way the World Should Be,” about the Chime Institute’s mission of inclusive education, and created that school’s multimedia “Chime-a-palooza” fundraiser, which, over the years, has featured musicians such as Steven Stills, Tom Morello, Muse Watson and Chris Stills.
“Amy embodies everything we envision an LD Luminary to be, channeling her creativity and her platform to be a strong advocate for neurodiverse individuals like her daughter, Charlotte,” said Eden, who also added that Brenneman’s daughter is friends with current Landmark College student Sophie Gravel.
Tickets for the “One Day, One Vision, Many Lives Changed” online fundraising event are on sale now at landmark.edu/giving-day-2023 or by contacting the Landmark College Office of Institutional Advancement at 802-387-6734.
The evening’s program will also feature Landmark College alumnus Mark Gessner, an actor whose television credits include “NCIS: Hawaii,” “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Super Pumped.” Additional activities include a live auction, fund-a-need and stories from students, parents and faculty about how Landmark College helps students with learning differences (such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism or executive function challenges) achieve their academic and career goals.
Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships and programmatic support for current and future Landmark College students. Since 2014, Landmark College galas have raised more than $3 million in support of its mission.
For more information, email advancement@landmark.edu.