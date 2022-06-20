PUTNEY — Landmark College will offer an online Associate of Art degree beginning in the 2022 fall semester.
Students enrolled in the LC Online degree can choose to major in Business Studies or General Studies, the latter of which includes a concentration in Career Competency. Both programs are fully accredited and prepare students to transition to a bachelor’s degree program or enter the workforce.
What sets the LC Online associate degree apart from other online programs, according to President Dr. Peter Eden, is the "unrivaled support" students receive and social connection that they will experience.
“We’ve built our online programs to have, as much as possible, the core attributes found at our on-campus programs,” Eden said in a news release. “That means dedicated advisors for one-on-one support, access to the same learning technologies, executive function coaching, instructors who truly understand neurodivergent students with learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD and autism plus programming that gives students the opportunity to make new friends and be a part of the Landmark College community.”
Landmark College has been offering online dual enrollment courses to high school students for nearly a decade. Last year, it introduced College START, a fully-online first year of college. Information about these and other offerings can be found under LC Online at lconline.landmark.edu.