PUTNEY — The Spring 2021 Landmark College Academic Speaker Series continues on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. with an online panel discussion, “Dying and Death in the Age of COVID-19.”
Landmark College Assistant Professor of Communications Dr. Gyuri Kepes is joined by three fellow scholars who are collaborating on the forthcoming book, “A Plague for Our Time: Death and Dying in the Age of COVID-19.” Kepes’ portion of the presentation is entitled “’Help Me, I Can’t Breathe’: Black Lives Matter, COVID-19, and the Mortal Economy.”
The other panelists are Dr. M.F. Alvarez, who is presenting “The Cure Can’t Be Worse than the Disease’: Resignifying a Meme in an Online Suicide Forum,” Dr. Carmen Hernández-Ojeda, who is presenting “We Foresaw It, We Did Nothing: How Neoliberal Necropolitics/Necroeconomics Sowed the COVID-19 Pandemic;” and Dr. Alexander B. Joy, who is presenting “Technologies Beyond the Self: Im/mortality in the Age of the Retweet.”
For complete bios of all the presenters as well as a link to access the online session, visit www.landmark.edu/speakers. This event is free and open to the public.
For additional information, contact Lynne Shea at lshea@landmark.edu.