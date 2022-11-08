PUTNEY — Landmark College has received a $3 million gift from a private donor, which is the largest single donation in the college’s history. Charles Strauch, a founding trustee and longtime supporter of the college, made the donation on behalf of the Strauch family.
This donation directly supports Landmark's current fundraising effort, the Imagine Campaign, and brings the campaign’s current total to approximately $11 million. The Imagine Campaign’s primary focus areas are increasing student scholarships, growing the college’s endowment, and investing in strategic initiatives such as LC Online, satellite micro-campuses, career readiness, and more. This historic gift will primarily focus on LC Online expansion and satellite program/site development similar to the current Bay Area Success Center in California. However, as all LC programs are “One Landmark,” the support can benefit related needs and initiatives associated with Landmark’s Putney-based residential campus and program.
“This funding will provide the resources needed to intentionally strengthen LC’s reach, as well as access for students while replicating its program models of academic skill-building and social pragmatics support through LC Online,” said Dr. Peter Eden, president of Landmark College. “While we will always stay focused on our flagship campus in Vermont, LC has deliberately and tactically kept our residential program optimally sized while we simultaneously increased access for neurodiverse learners through our many LC Online offerings, as well as the Bay Area Success Center micro-campus.”
LC Online programming currently includes Dual Enrollment for rising high school juniors and seniors; College START for first-year college students and recent high school graduates; and online associate degrees in general studies and business studies. LC’s Bay Area Success Center, the first of the college’s planned satellite program expansion, also offers online and in-person services for academic and social skills support.
“The ideal college of the future will provide what students and families need and expect for learning, social experiences, and career immersion, but in online, in-person, and hybrid modalities,” said Eden. “LC will continue to deliver such, but as always engineered for students with dyslexia, ADHD, autism, executive function challenges, and other learning differences.”
As a founding trustee of Landmark College, Strauch helped LC’s founder, Dr. Charles Drake, establish the college in 1985 at the former campus of Windham College. Strauch and his late wife, Nan, herself a former longtime LC trustee, have contributed to many college improvements over the decades, including the Strauch Family Student Center, Charles Drake Field, the Nicole MacFarlane Science, Technology & Innovation Center, and early LC Online start-up efforts.