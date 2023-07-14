PUTNEY — Landmark College’s Writing Across the Curriculum (WAC) Program was named the winner in the “Emerging (1-5 years)” category of the inaugural Exemplary WAC Program Awards.
The Exemplary WAC, Program Awards series was created by The Association for Writing Across the Curriculum and the WAC Clearinghouse to recognize the extraordinary achievements of WAC directors and administrative teams to establish, maintain and sustain programs that foster and facilitate exemplary engagement with writing across the curriculum at their institution, as well as institutional commitments to support these achievements.
Associate Publisher for Resources at The Writing Across the Curriculum Clearinghouse Lindsey Harding said of Landmark College’s selection: “This program is doing more than supporting writing across the curriculum; it is making shifts to the culture of writing on your campus and beyond — having an impact at a broad scale. Its award application exemplified the expansive energy that fosters exemplary-ness, and this energy is what we hope these winning programs encourage and inspire among other WAC programs.”
Founded by Professors Sara Glennon and John Kipp, Landmark College’s Writing Across the Curriculum Program provides resources and opportunities for conversation, consultation, and support to faculty who use writing in their courses, to staff who support student writers, and to students working to become effective, confident, and flexible writers and readers in a variety of contexts.
More information about Landmark College Writing Across the Curriculum Program can be found at https://www.landmark.edu/academics/writing-matters.
More about the Exemplary WAC Program Awards, including profiles of all the winning programs, is available at https://wac.colostate.edu/community/awards/programs/.