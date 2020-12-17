PUTNEY — Landmark College is keeping the surrounding community apprised of its approach to offering residential and online programs to its students during the Fall 2020 semester. This includes health and safety protocols related to preventing spread of the novel coronavirus.
During the week of December 7- 13, Health Services administered 169 COVID-19 tests to students, faculty, and staff members. All results were negative.
Cumulative testing data for the Fall 2020 semester shows that the college conducted 2,602 tests since August 10 with a total of four positive cases.
Complete testing data can be found at https://www.landmark.edu/covid- 19-dashboard. This page is updated every Tuesday.
As planned and recommended by the state of Vermont, students departed for the Thanksgiving break on Friday, Nov. 20 and are completing the final three weeks of the semester online. Students are currently scheduled to begin arriving back on campus for the start of the Spring 2021 semester on Jan. 20, with the majority arriving on Jan. 28. The college will follow the same “Day Zero” and “Day Seven” testing schedule for these students that was successful in preventing coronavirus spread back in August.
In keeping with the latest state of Vermont recommendations, the college has re-evaluated on-campus staffing and increased remote work arrangements. All Landmark College community members are also required to self-monitor for symptoms daily and report them using a COVID-specific app, self-isolate if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or are exposed to another individual who tests positive for COVID-19, and comply with all protocols for testing, face-covering, hand-washing, and physical distancing.
The college’s Critical Incident Response Team continues to meet weekly to review and monitor policies and procedures informed by state guidelines and best practices.
Members of the campus leadership team meet weekly with the presidents of other independent Vermont colleges throughout the semester in order to remain united in our individual and collective efforts to deliver a college education this semester.
The Health Services staff meets weekly with the Vermont Department of Health and college health services and leadership teams.
Questions about Landmark College policies and protocols related to COVID-19 testing and management should be directed to publichealth@landmark.edu.