Dr. Peter Eden, president of Landmark College (left), shakes hands with professor emeritus Jim Baucom (right) after presenting him with an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree during a faculty and staff retirement ceremony held on May 22. Baucom was a founding member of the college’s faculty and served as its first Academic Dean. He retired at the end of the spring 2020 semester after a 35-year teaching career at Landmark College.