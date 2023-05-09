PUTNEY — Landmark College held its annual Giving Day on April 20, raising over $212,000 for its Annual Fund, which supports scholarships for students, as well as all Landmark College academic programs (including LC Online and the West Coast Success Center) and campus activities.
Giving Day activities at Landmark College historically involve fundraising challenges, such as matching gifts, to encourage donations from alumni, students and their families, and faculty and staff, among others. This year, however, the college also organized an online fundraising event in the evening that included a reception with some of the “pioneers” who helped establish Landmark College in 1985, a silent auction, and appearances from special guests.
One of those guests was Emmy-nominated actress and producer Amy Brenneman, whose credits include “Judging Amy,” “NYPD Blue,” “The Leftovers,” and the current show “The Old Man” with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Brenneman was presented with the Landmark College LD Luminary Award for her efforts to advance the perception of neurodiversity in society.
During the event, Brenneman shared her journey raising a neurodivergent daughter and engaged in a one-on-one conversation with Landmark College President Dr. Peter Eden.
“We are no longer knocking at the door of normal waiting to be let in,” said Brenneman about how she has come to celebrate her now fully-grown daughter’s learning differences. “We need new ways of thinking, being and behaving in the world. Our kids are now the leaders.”
Alumnus Mark Gessner ‘02 was also a participant. The actor, who has appeared in television programs and movies such as “NCIS: Hawaii,” “Drunk Parents,” and “Super Pumped,” described finding Landmark College as a “godsend” for him.
“It was, in one way, very humbling; but in another way it was like, I finally found a community that could understand what I could barely articulate,” recalled Gessner.
Landmark College expressed gratitude to the following individuals and organizations that sponsored Giving Day 2023: Belfort Group, Chartwells, Peter and Susan Denny, Peter and Joanne Eden, Barbara and Bill Epifanio, Goodenough Rubbish, GPI Construction, Heeter Direct, Judy Higgins, Brett and Julieanne Himsworth, Alan Hirsh, Howard Printing, Harold Nahigian and Linda Kaboolian, John Kemmerer and Kristina Clark, Leader Distribution, The Richards Group, Katharine Richardson, Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, Craig and Deanne Shallcross, Stephen and Karen Sack, Savings Bank of Walpole, SERVPRO of Windham and Windsor Counties, Ned and Kristi Snell, Nan and Charles Strauch family, TD Bank, van Roijen family, Dr. Bettyruth Walter, Winston Prep, and Chip and Jody Wright.
For more information or to make a gift to the Landmark College Annual Fund, contact the Landmark College Office of Institutional Advancement at 802-387-6877 or advancement@landmark.edu, or visit www.landmark.edu/give.