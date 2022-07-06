PUTNEY — Landmark College has received a $20,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Labor to support internship opportunities for its students.
The college was one of 16 businesses and organizations to be awarded a Vermont Internship Program Grant, which distributed a total of $450,000 among the organizations.
Jan Coplan, director of Career Connections at Landmark College, says the award will provide meaningful opportunities for students to gain valuable experience in the careers they are pursuing. She adds that it will help the college’s efforts to educate employers about the strengths of neurodivergent workers and train managers to maximize their abilities.
“This grant funding provides our students with a terrific opportunity to gain valuable experience in careers they are pursuing,” Coplan said, pointing out that the unemployment rate for individuals with learning differences is much higher than the national average. “It has the added benefit of increasing the talent pipeline for partnering businesses and organizations during a challenging time to find qualified workers.”
Landmark’s Office of Career Connections partners with national corporations as well as local businesses year-round to provide a variety of internship opportunities to its students. Previous internships have included Hasbro Inc., JPMorgan Chase, Ernst & Young, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Vermont Genetics Network, Sidehill Farm, Farnum Cellulose, Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Putney Central School, and The Greenwood School.
For more information, visit the Career Connections web page on landmark.edu.