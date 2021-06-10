PUTNEY — Landmark College’s Summer Institute for Educators will be offered fully online this summer, with two different tracks taking place on Friday, June 18, and Friday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Held over a period of more than 20 years, the Summer Institute is a conference for educators working with neurodivergent students (including students with learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, or executive function challenges) to hear the latest research on related topics and participate in hands-on workshops.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the college to shift last summer from its normal three-day, in-person format to an online platform. Dr. Rick Bryck, dean of the School for Educational Research and Innovation at Landmark College says advance planning necessitated keeping that format this year as well.
“We know educators have looked forward to the opportunity to spend a few days enjoying Vermont in the summertime over the years. We do hope to resume that practice once it is safe to do so,” says Bryck. “But last year’s online version was well-received, and we feel we have made several refinements for an even better experience this year.”
“Mental Health, Wellness and Learning Differences” is the theme for the June 18 session. Programming that day includes a keynote address from David Parker, Ph.D., a postsecondary disability specialist for the Children’s Resource Group. Then, Landmark College faculty and staff members will make presentations about successful approaches to helping students manage anxiety, as well as strategies for integrating wellness practices into campus life in ways that benefit academic performance.
On August 6, the focus shifts to “Creating an Environment for Success” with faculty sharing the teaching principles that have made Landmark College a global leader in educating students who learn differently, including specific sessions related to writing and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
Both days will also include a panel of Landmark College students sharing their experiences with the practices outlined in the presentations, says Bryck.
Educators can register for one or both events at www.landmark.edu/LCSI. Group discounts are available. Registration also entitles individuals to access recordings of each presentation if they are unable to attend live on the day of the session.
For more information, contact the Landmark College Institute for Research and Training at institute@landmark.edu or 802-387-1662.