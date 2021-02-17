PUTNEY — The Spring 2021 Landmark College Academic Speaker Series opens with an online talk by author Sejal Shah on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Shah will read from her recently published memoir, “This is One Way to Dance” (University of Georgia Press, June 2020), and share her experience moving through place and time, reflecting on identity, race, and the challenges of finding voice as a woman of color in America. She also brings the perspective of neurodiversity to her experiences and will touch on the relationship between mental health and academia.
Shah’s stories and essays have appeared widely in print and online — including “Brevity,” “Guernica,” “Conjunctions,” the “Kenyon Review,” and “Longreads.” She has presented her work on invisible disability and neurodiversity as an invited keynote speaker at conferences at Princeton University and the University of North Carolina.
This event is free and open to the public. Visit www.landmark.edu/speakers the evening of the event to access the online session. A Chrome browser is recommended for best results.
For additional information, contact Lynne Shea at lshea@landmark.edu.