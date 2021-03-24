PUTNEY — Landmark College will present Al Roker with its LD Luminary award during the “Rising to the Challenge” online fundraiser, taking place on Thursday, April 29 at 8:15 p.m.
Roker, who will provide remarks during the event, is the Emmy Award-winning weather and feature anchor of NBC News’ “Today Show,” as well as the co-host of the third hour of “Today.” He has written and spoken about his family’s journey with a child who has learning differences, noting that stigmatizing labels are frustrating because they do not convey who the whole person is.
Previous recipients of the Landmark College LD Luminary Award are Academy Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg, who discussed her lifelong struggle with dyslexia; actress, activist, and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, whose HollyRod Foundation supports families with autistic children; and New York Times best-selling author John Elder Robison — an advisor to LC’s Center for Neurodiversity — whose books detail his own neurodiversity.
Tickets for the “Rising to the Challenge” event went on sale earlier this month at www.landmark.edu/risingtothechallenge. In addition to Roker, the evening’s program will include stories from students, parents and faculty members about how Landmark College helps students with learning differences (such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism, or executive function challenges) achieve their academic and career goals.
Funds raised from ticket sales, 50-50 raffle, silent auction, and live fund-a-need auction will help increase student access to scholarships and financial aid, and provide financial support for the college to continue to grow stronger even as it navigates the COVID-19 pandemic and demographic challenges in the Northeast.
“’Rising to the Challenge’ had been the college’s planned 2020 New York City gala, but it was canceled last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading and public gatherings were being restricted,” says Carol Nardino, senior director of institutional advancement at LC. “We decided to hold an online event this spring to recognize and support all those who rise to the challenge every day: LC students who overcome obstacles daily; their parents and families who support them; donors, friends, corporate partners, and alumni who provide support in many ways.”
Landmark College has held three successful fundraising galas in New York City since 2014, raising a combined total of over $2 million for various LC initiatives, including the MacFarlane Science, Technology & Innovation Center, and scholarship support for students.
For information about the “Rising to the Challenge” event on April 29, or to purchase tickets, visit https:// www.landmark.edu/risingtothechallenge.