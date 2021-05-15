PUTNEY — Landmark College, a global leader in educating students who learn differently, raised more than $250,000 during the April 29 Rising to the Challenge online event.
The proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships, online auction, fund-a-need, and 50/50 raffle will help increase student access to financial aid as well as provide financial support for the College, according to Dr. Peter Eden, president of Landmark College.
“As we emerge from the pandemic and manage the challenge of shifting demographics, we truly appreciate everyone who supported these deserving students and allowed us to continue our mission,” said Eden.
The College also used the occasion to present NBC News’ TODAY weatherman and co-host Al Roker with its 2021 LD Luminary Award, given to an individual in the public eye who is committed to raising awareness about neurodiversity as a difference rather than a disability.
Roker participated live in a pre-event online reception with the highest-level donors and provided a video recording of remarks thanking the College, during which he discussed his son Nick’s own journey as a neurodiverse learner.
“To know that next year when he graduates that there are places like Landmark where he can fulfill his destiny and move on and have a really great life gives me so much peace,” said Roker.
Previous winners of the Landmark College LD Luminary Award include actor/comedian Whoopi Goldberg; actor/activist Holly Robinson Peete; and bestselling author John Elder Robison.