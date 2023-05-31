BELLOWS FALLS — Landscaper and naturalist John Root will discuss how to establish and maintain a variety of trees, shrubs, vines, canes and herbaceous perennials that can be grown in New England for bountiful harvests of fruits, nuts and vegetables, at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Rockingham Library.
Participants will learn how to establish and care for these plants using organic methods of cultivation. The nutritional and medicinal benefits of the plants will also be explained. Questions and comments are welcome throughout the presentation, and handouts with a list of edible perennial plant species, resources for further study and recommended plant nurseries will be distributed after the program.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St.