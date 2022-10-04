MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is hosting a series of events for the public to learn more about the agency’s proposed Language Access Plan, including an in-person meeting in Brattleboro on Oct. 19.
The Language Access Plan contains the policy and implementation procedures on how the ANR will deliver information and services to persons with limited English proficiency and varying levels of hearing, sight, or speech loss and other communication needs.
“The Agency is dedicated to providing meaningful and equitable access to its programs, services, and activities in accurate, timely, and effective methods that are free of charge,” said Secretary Julie Moore in a statement. “Connecting with all Vermonters is at the core of our duty as public servants.”
Input from the public and stakeholder organizations will be valuable in finalizing the plan.
Guests can join one of the planned in-person events or join the virtual event:
- Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. at Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road.
- Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. via online meeting.
The Microsoft Teams Meeting will be available by clicking here to join. The meeting ID is 280 416 342 499 and the passcode is qjSfet.
Or call in (audio only) at +1 802-828-7667,,518643804# United States, Montpelier. Phone Conference ID: 518 643 804#
Written comments on the Language Access Plan can be submitted by email to anr.civilrights@vermont.gov. Public comments must be received by 5 p.m. EST on Oct 28.
Requests for accommodations by the person in need must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 11, and can be made by either calling 802-636-7827 or emailing anr.civilrights@vermont.gov.