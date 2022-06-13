ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Library is offering a free online language-learning program called Mango.
Mango provides vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar, conversation practice and culture simultaneously through interactive lessons and activities for up to 69 languages including Farsi, Filipino, Igbo, Canadian French and Latin American Spanish. An anonymous donor made possible the library’s full year subscription to this resource.
Ideal for travelers to foreign lands, people learning English as a second language or anyone interested in learning a language, Mango can be accessed from home computers, from the library and from mobile devices for free. All that is needed is a Rockingham Library card.
Library cards are free for all Rockingham residents. Just stop by the library and fill out a brief form. Non-residents may purchase a one-year library card for $70.