BRATTLEBORO — The deadline to purchase a numbered ball for Youth Services’ Helicopter Golf Ball Drop is fast approaching, according to Cathy Coonan, chair of the Youth Services’ Board of Directors. Sales will end July 27.
A hallmark of Youth Services’ Annual Golf Tournament, the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop is a game of chance with incredible odds. Balls numbered 1-100 are purchased, loaded into a bucket and transported by helicopter over the 9th fairway at Brattleboro Country Club, where they are dropped from a 20 feet height. The owner of the numbered ball which lands closest to the pin collects $3,000 cash. To date, only 50 balls have been sold.
Individuals do not need to be part of the tournament to buy golf balls, priced at $100 each, nor are required to be present at the drop to win the cash prize, explained Coonan, though dinner tickets at Bella Notte are available by advance reservation at $35 per person for individuals wishing to watch the spectacle in person from the tented outdoor dining area. A maximum of 100 balls, 50 of which are still available for purchase, will be sold.
If all 100 balls are sold, this raises $7,000 for Youth Services programs. A ride in the Renaud Bros. Inc. helicopter will be live-auctioned weather permitting ride, donated by pilot Mike Renaud.
To buy a golf ball for the drop, visit www.youthservicesinc.org/ball-drop. To request a specific number for your ball, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361, x131.