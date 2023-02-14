BRATTLEBORO — The Latchis Pub will celebrate Brattleboro’s Winter Carnival by opening for a two-night “sneak preview” on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at 4 Flat St. in downtown Brattleboro. Performing on Friday night will be Brattleboro artists Teddy Martin and Daniel Kasnitz. Saturday will feature the Frost Heaves and Hales, which consists of Daniel Hales and James Lowe of the Pioneer Valley in Massachusetts.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m. Beer, wine, tacos and other light fares will be available. The Latchis Pub plans to open soon on a regular basis.