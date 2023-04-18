BRATTLEBORO — The film “Mau: Design the Time of Your Life” caps season 10 of The Architecture + Design Film Series Wednesday at 118 Elliot, sponsored by the American Institute of Architects and hosted by Jim Williams.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the film begins at 6:30 p.m.
The playful portrait explores the life of design visionary Bruce Mau, revealing his unlikely creative journey and ever-optimistic push to tackle the world’s biggest problems with design.
Over the span of his career, this creative dark horse has completed the transformation from a world-class graphic designer to a designer of the world.
His work has gone from advising global brands like Coca-Cola and Disney, to rethinking a 1,000-year plan for Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.
From working with the greatest living architects (Rem Koolhaas and Frank Gehry) on books and museums, to rebranding nations such as Guatemala and Denmark, Mau is a pioneer of transformation design and the belief that design can be used to create positive change in our world.
This April screening is the last film in this annual series, which is screened simultaneously in Burlington and Brattleboro.
Those interested in sponsoring season 11 of meticulously curated films that illuminate the best in architecture and design, offered monthly, to resume in September and run through April, should contact 118Elliot@gmail.com.
The screening is free and open to all; donation to support the series is appreciated.
Visit ADFilmSeries.org for same-day, 24-hour viewing which is also offered for free.