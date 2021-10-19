DUMMERSTON — Everyone is invited to join in for the Dummerston Historical Society’s quarterly meeting and program via Zoom on Thursday, October 21, at 7 p.m.
The program will feature Dummerston resident Jared Flynn, who will share the art form of dry stone walling in which structures are built solely using stone. Flynn has designed and built many structures in Dummerston and in other states. In 2010 he founded The Stone Trust, a Vermont nonprofit located at the Scott Farm in Dummerston, which offers dry stone walling educational opportunities for all levels of interest. Flynn is a certified instructor who offers professional development and serves as The Stone Trust’s test site coordinator.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87958443540?pwd=cjNGS2h4NkMxOGxLOHlmKzVKL0lWZz09 (Meeting ID: 879 5844 3540 / Passcode: 321120).
For help in accessing the Zoom program, email gailsvt@gmail or call 802-254-9311.