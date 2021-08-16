GUILFORD — Learn about medicinal plants of the home and garden at an event on August 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Spend the morning at the homestead of Guilford herbalist Julie Beet and identify some of the medicinal plants that grow all around us and learn how to grow some easy ones yourself.
The cost is a suggested donation between $15-25 and is a fundraiser for the Neighborhood Roots Food Collective, a non-profit.
For questions, email julie@neighborhoodroots.org.
Register by August 19 at https:// bit.ly/3AnmG2T