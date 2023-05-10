BRATTLEBORO — Locals can learn about the benefits and how to avoid some of the pitfalls of planting native perennials and grasses in their garden, where to start, and how to build on success at 7 p.m. on May 15 in the Main Reading Room of Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Native plants can bring beauty, butterflies, birds, and bees to any yard. Practical suggestions for plants that will thrive in the Vermont climate will be included. The workshop will be presented by Jocelyn Demuth, proprietor of the native plant nursery, Checkerspot Farm in Colrain, Mass.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.