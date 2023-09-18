BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will hold its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in a free Zoom-only format.
The meeting will focus on doing “Reasonably Exhaustive” research where genealogists attempt to collect all information potentially relevant to the questions they investigate for all evidence that might answer a research question about an identity, relationship, event or situation.
The group will start with what is known about an individual or a family using a known name, place and time and create a research question. The focus is usually on finding out who the people were and who was related to them. The problem the group wants to solve determines what the search will look like.
Jerry Carbone and Wayne Blanchard will present some case studies that follow the procedures to do a reasonably exhaustive search.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/WCGIGSEPT23. A Zoom link will be sent at least one week before the meeting.
The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group is an informal organization whose members are dedicated to genealogy education, research, and best practices. Meetings are held every other month on Zoom. Many of these sessions were recorded and are available on the WCGIG YouTube Channel, https://bit.ly/WCGIGVIDEO, which cover topics as: improving your search results in FamilySearch.org and Ancestry.com; using family tree software; navigating the crowd sourced cemetery database, Find A Grave; using land records for genealogy research; using AmericanAncestors.org, the database of the New England Historic Genealogical Society; finding people in the newly released 1950 U.S. Census.
WCGIG is also supported by Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro and Rockingham Free Library in Bellows Falls, with use of their Zoom accounts, publicity, and use of facilities when in person meetings are warranted.