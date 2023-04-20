MARLBORO — Spring is here! The flowers are blooming and the birds are back ... but some animals have stayed all along. Come to the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum and learn about the amazing adaptations that native wildlife have to survive the harsh winter. Mackenzie Roof will be at the museum at 5 p.m. on Sunday to take an up-close look at some live animals and discuss the strategies Vermont wildlife use to live here year-round. Donations are accepted and appreciated. Contact the museum for more details or follow on Facebook @vermontmuseum.