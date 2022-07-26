DOVER — Would you like to get started with your family genealogy? Do you know a little, but want to know more? Join in at the Dover Free Library to learn the most efficient ways to research, the best websites (a lot of them are free), and pitfalls to avoid. Presenters also touch on French-Canadian lineages and research sites.
Led by Jolene Mullen, a professional genealogist, author, and field genealogist for the Daughters of the American Revolution, the workshop is free and open to the public, both men and women.
It will be held at the Dover Free Library, 22 Holland Road, on Saturday, July 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.