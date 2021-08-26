BRATTLEBORO — Grasses are everywhere — a huge, diverse, group of plants. Identifying them can be daunting indeed. Learning more about them is easy. On the first two Saturdays of September, join botanist Mike Duffy to learn about and celebrate grasses. For the first session, participants will explore the West River Trail in Brattleboro. Mike will talk about grasses from the landscape perspective— their importance for wildlife and their ecology. We will admire some of the handsome and distinctive grasses that grow along the river and learn what makes a grass a grass.
The second session will take place at the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center and will begin around tables with a closer look at the subtle flowers of grasses. Learn the terminology needed to take the next steps in grass identification and look at some grass flowers under a microscope. Then we’ll take your new vocabulary for a walk through the meadows and woods for a fresh look at these oft overlooked plants.
Mike Duffy worked as a field botanist and park ranger in Alaska for more than 30 years and is now exploring the botanical world of southern Vermont. This free workshop is hosted by the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center. It will take place Sept. 5 and 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.beec.org or call 802-257-5785.