BRATTLEBORO -- In order to help folks learn more about refugee resettlement and asylum-seeking, and how one can get involved in Vermont’s efforts, there will be a Zoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Among the 46 states welcoming refugees, Vermont has received approval to welcome 100 Afghans in its communities through USCRI Vermont Afghan Placement and Assistance program. In addition, Vermont’s newest resettlement agency, The Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC), has also applied to resettle an additional 25 Afghans in Brattleboro, where they have opened a new field office. Initially, the first families to arrive will be settled by USCRI in Chittenden County, as the numbers of arrivals grow, families will also likely be settled in Brattleboro and Rutland.
The conversation on Tuesday will include an update on the current refugee resettlement programs, Afghan arrivals in Vermont, employer support for refugee workers, and guidance on getting involved in the state’s response. It will feature introductory remarks from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and a panel discussion featuring Tracy Dolan, director of the State Refugee Office; Amila Merdzanovic, director of USCRI Vermont; Joe Wiah, director of the ECDC Multicultural Community Center; and Michele Asch, vice president of Leadership and Organizational Development at Twincraft Skincare.
Register to access the Zoom link at, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcO2vrTouGtwmsTc8nU3KVKwp-BgqQptt
This event will also be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KeshaRamVT.