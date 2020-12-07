BRATTLEBORO — BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, will hold its next meeting on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. using the online Zoom platform. The speaker will be Brattleboro resident Dora Levinson. Each speech is assigned an evaluator to give feedback on how well the speakers fulfilled their project criteria. The emcee will be Lisa Sieverts of Nelson, N.H. The Theme is “Unusual Holidays.”
The public is encouraged to attend and admission is always free for visitors. There will be prepared speeches, evaluations, and reports by members.
For information about the local Toastmasters club, including the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, visit http://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.