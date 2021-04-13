BRATTLEBORO -- BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, will hold its next meeting on Thursday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This will be a joint meeting with the Keene Toastmasters Club, so the group will meet on the third Thursday in April instead of the club's normal second Thursday. The emcee will be Taylor Remy. The theme is "April Showers."
BrattleMasters are meeting once a month through June. The public is encouraged to attend and admission is always free for visitors. There will be prepared speeches, evaluations, and reports by members.
For information about the local Toastmasters club, including the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, visit http://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.