BRATTLEBORO — BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, will hold its next meeting on Thursday, May 20 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. online using Zoom. This will be a joint meeting with the Keene Toastmasters Club.
The public is encouraged to attend and admission is always free for visitors. There will be prepared speeches, evaluations, and reports by members.
There will also be a special talk from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. in which Jillian Miner will give a speech titled “Toastmasters: More than Just a Club,” about how Jillian has incorporated the speaking and leadership skills learned at Toastmasters into her daily routine.
Since 1924, Toastmasters International has been recognized as the leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership skill development. Through its worldwide network of clubs, each week Toastmasters helps more than a quarter-million men and women of every ethnicity, education level and profession build their competence in communication so they can gain the confidence to lead others.
For information about the local Toastmasters club, including the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, please visit http://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.