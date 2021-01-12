BRATTLEBORO — BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, will hold its next meeting on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. online using Zoom. There will be only one meeting in January. The speakers will be Putney resident Carolyn Handy and Lisa Sieverts from Nelson, N.H. Each speech is assigned an evaluator to give feedback on how well the speakers fulfilled their project criteria. The emcee will be Drew Adam of Brattleboro. The Theme is “The Big Chill.”
The public is encouraged to attend and admission is always free for visitors. There will be prepared speeches, evaluations, and reports by members.
For information about the local Toastmasters club, including the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, please visit http://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.