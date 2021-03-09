BRATTLEBORO — BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, will hold its next meeting on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. online using Zoom. There will be only one meeting in March. The speakers will be Edwin Sause and Carolyn Handy. Each speech is assigned an evaluator to give feedback on how well the speakers fulfilled their project criteria. The emcee will be Lee Tice of Dummerston. The Theme is “New Beginnings.”
The public is encouraged to attend and admission is always free for visitors. There will be prepared speeches, evaluations, and reports by members.
Since 1924, Toastmasters International has been recognized as the leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership skill development. Through its worldwide network of clubs, each week Toastmasters helps more than a quarter-million men and women of every ethnicity, education level and profession build their competence in communication so they can gain the confidence to lead others.
For information about the local Toastmasters club, including the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, visit http://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.