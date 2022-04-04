BELLOWS FALLS — Learn the benefits of urine recycling and how to become involved from Julia Cavicchi of Rich Earth Institute over Rockingham Library zoom on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
Urine contains all of the vital nutrients that plants need to thrive. Instead of flushing urine downstream, where it fertilizes harmful algal blooms, it can be used locally to fertilize farms and support local food systems.
In preparation for the installation of Rich Earth Institute’s urine depot in Bellows Falls, spokesperson Julia Cavicchi will explain the collection, transport, treatment and fertilizer application practices of urine nutrient recycling.
Contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street to receive a Zoom invitation.