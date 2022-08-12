BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Conservancy is hosting two upcoming programs to help people connect with the Whetstone Brook and learn more about how to enjoy and protect this important waterway.
The first program is titled, Angling and Donuts along Whetstone Brook. This Sunday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., join River Steward Kathy Urffer and Water Way(s) partner Erin Maile O’Keefe at the newly developed floodplain at Melrose Terrace to learn to fish. This is the newest recreational access area along the Whetstone Brook. There will be morning treats and fishing poles provided if needed. Come learn about the abundance of trout in the brook and impacts of climate change on the fish populations.
Registration is encouraged at https://whetstone-angling-donuts.eventbrite.com.
On Friday, Aug. 19, CRC will host, What’s Hiding in the Whetstone Brook? Learn about native fish at this catch and release fishing demo. From 10 a.m. to noon, join Lael Will, Fisheries Biologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, along with Urffer and O’Keefe, and discover what is hiding in the Brook, learn about the life cycle of native trout and the importance of enhancing protections now in the face of climate change.
Registration is encouraged at https://whetstone-whats-hiding.eventbrite.com.