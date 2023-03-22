MONTPELIER — If you would like to learn how to effectively hunt wild turkey gobblers in the upcoming spring hunting season, consider attending the turkey hunting seminars being offered by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and volunteer instructors on April 1 and April 19.
Learning to Hunt Spring Turkeys, designed specifically for new hunters, will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club, 5365 Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury Center, VT 05677.
This seminar will cover turkey biology, effective turkey calls, how to pattern your shotgun, how to butcher your turkey, and more. Lunch is provided, and all participants will go home with a new turkey call. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet a turkey hunting mentor who can go turkey hunting with them this spring.
A seminar on the Basics of Spring Turkey Hunting will occur on Wednesday, April 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Wilderness School, Croker Hall, 60 Austine Drive, Brattleboro VT 05301.
This seminar will cover turkey biology, hunting tactics, scouting, and more.
For more information about the seminars, contact Nicole Meier at Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1193.
Registration for these upcoming seminars is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at this link: https://tinyurl.com/3hdkwxx3.
In conjunction with the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will also offer a virtual turkey hunting seminar series at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live on the following dates:
March 28 -- How to use Friction Calls.
March 30 -- How to use Mouth Calls.
April 4 -- The Importance of Patterning Your Shotgun.
April 6 -- Roosting Birds and Other Hunting Tactics.
April 13 -- Roundtable Discussion, Hunting Season Predictions, and Q&A
All seminars will be hosted on NWTF-Vermont’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064292185352.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact: Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov, 802-318-1347 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).