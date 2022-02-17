ROCKINGHAM — Spring planting is just around the corner. That's why the Rockingham Public Library has partnered with gardener Marsha Stern to teach you a little bit about planting indoors at an upcoming virtual event.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, learn to start seeds inside from Stern over Zoom. During this workshop, she will demonstrate how to fill containers with soil and how to set the seeds. She'll show participants how to choose containers, placement and watering methods. She will also provide information and advice on reading seed packets, other sources of plant-specific information, troubleshooting and holding and saving seed.
To get ready for this workshop, participants need to look around their home and collect a bucket or bowl to work in, a large jar of water, a mixing tool, a paring knife or other sharp, pointy object and two containers in which to plant their seeds. Containers can be small clay or plastic pots, or any container at least two and a half inches deep that can be punctured for drainage. Tofu cartons and blue plastic mushroom cartons are an ideal size. Even four to six plastic drinking cups might fill the bill.
Once a person contacts the library to receive a Zoom invitation to this program, a packet with enough soil to fill two pint containers and a choice of lettuce, basil, yarrow and lobelia seeds will be made available to pick up at the library. Participants will have the option of planting during the workshop or later, away from their computers.
Stern is the current coordinator of the Bellows Falls Community Garden. To receive an invitation to join, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270.