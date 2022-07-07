BRATTLEBORO — With its universal claims of equality and liberty, the Declaration of Independence established the principles of a free nation. Since its promulgation, abolitionists, suffragists, civil rights leaders and the Black Panther Party have relied on the principles of the Declaration to persuade the nation in the direction of liberty and equality.
Scholar Meg Mott will present a history and context of the Declaration and its influence on Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
In the digital era, social movements are more likely to rely on retweets than first principles, protests instead of persuasion. This presentation considers what today's social movements might learn from the Declaration's playbook.
The program will be presented in person and is free and open to the public. The venue is accessible to people in wheelchairs.
For more information call 254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.