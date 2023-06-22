PUTNEY — This year the Putney Central School offered a new program that incorporated swimming lessons into the PE curriculum for the last two weeks of school.
This process began months ago when physical education teacher Madeylnn Rollins and Afterschool Programs Director Katy Emond pitched the idea to Principal Jon Sessions. Rollins, a certified lifeguard, and Emond, longtime swimming instructor, worked closely with the town to ensure that the Putney pool was open in time to support this endeavor.
“One of the most exciting parts of this process for me was just how supportive the staff were,” Emond said. “It took some major overhauling of the master schedule to accommodate these lessons. The end of the school year is already a pretty hectic time with graduation, and wrapping up curriculum, so the fact that teachers were on board and happy to help was just a wonderful reminder of what an amazing community we have here at PCS.”
The students were also thrilled. Despite some chilly temperatures and overcast days, they were ready and willing to jump in and give it their best effort.
Emma from second grade recalls, “I love swimming in the rain with my friends. It’s so much fun!”