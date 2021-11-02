BRATTLEBORO — The pandemic year of 2020 challenged every aspect of modern community, including our visions of equality, civility, health, and democracy. Stuart Comstock-Gay, former president of the Vermont Community Foundation, discusses how civic engagement can help us rebuild our communities and reclaim our dreams.
The First Wednesday lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries will be delivered via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register for the livestreamed event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, at https://www.vermonthumanities.org/event/digital-philanthropy-and-civil-society-in-challenging-times/ .
The First Wednesdays series is held every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the First Wednesdays 2021-2022 series is the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. Brooks Memorial Library programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library, https://friendsofbrookslibraryvt.org/. November’s program is also underwritten by the Peter Gilbert Endowment Fund
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.