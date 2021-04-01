BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library’s First Wednesday Lecture on April 7 presents a humorous look at body acceptance.
Comic Josie Leavitt shares her attempts at exercising and dieting, addresses fat shaming, and describes her struggle for body acceptance in a society that could do more to welcome different bodies. Leavitt, the founder of the Vermont Comedy Divas, got her start in New York City, playing clubs like Caroline’s and Stand-Up New York. Since moving to Vermont, she has performed all over the country and her one-woman show, “So This Happened: A Comic Confronts Cancer,” has been performed nationwide. Her comedic stories treat very personal, adult themes in an accessible, universal way. As a storyteller, Josie has won a Moth StorySlam and taken top honors at Extempo’s Tell-Off in 2019.
The First Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries will be delivered via Zoom. The virtual talk will be presented at 7 p.m Wednesday, April 7, with recordings of the event subsequently available on the VHC Facebook and YouTube channel. Register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, at https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the First Wednesdays 2020-2012 series is the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. Brooks Memorial Library programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library https://friendsofbrookslibraryvt.org/; the Brattleboro series is underwritten by Chroma Technology Corporation, and April’s program is underwritten by the Samara Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.