BENNINGTON — The Left Bank Gallery will host a reception of the show Academia Perpetua, featuring the multimedia work of Dylan Spencer Kenney and paintings by Jessica Smith. It will be on view in the Maurice Kahn Gallery till April 28 with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 5 Bank St., North Bennington.
"The anticipated ending to institutional education pushes me to vulnerability and exposure in my artistic expression using multimedia. An assignment-based production produces a replacement of instinct; in my 41 years of life, completing my senior year at Bennington College, I hope to break the mold of structure and reach art through the strategy of love while making it verses validation of exterior influences," said Dylan Spencer Kenney.
"The arc of my practice has traveled well and progress has been made. I am entering a period where my work is concentrating. My projects intertwined. Growing and sustaining one another. The work is unfolding in bold strokes informed by the cadence of my life," said Jessica Smith.