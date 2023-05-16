Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 3:31 pm
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro American Legion Band will present a concert on Wednesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Legion on Linden Street. There is no charge for admission.
