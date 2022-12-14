PUTNEY — Windham Sen.-elect Nader Hashim and Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, will host a Pre-Legislative Session constituent Meet-Up on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Putney Public Library.
Vermont's part-time Legislature will convene on Jan. 4 for its 18-week session, and local legislators say they are gearing up to hit the ground running in January. As always, they're open to questions and suggestions, and this is the time to offer suggestions for legislation in the upcoming session that might not have come up in the recent election cycle.
This will be an in-person meeting. As the legislative session unfolds, there will be subsequent meet-ups in person, as well as on Zoom. Stay tuned for details.
Mrowicki and Hashim can be reached at mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us and nhashim@leg.state.vt.us.