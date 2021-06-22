TOWNSHEND — Commencement exercises were held Saturday, June 19 at Leland and Gray Union Middle High School. Matthew Emerson, senior class president, gave the welcome and introductions. The student address was given by Matthew Emerson and Emma Kelly. The keynote speaker was Marty Testo. Music was provided by the Leland and Gray Choral Ensemble.
The following students received special awards and scholarship recognition for their achievements:
• Owen Ameden: Fred Robinson Memorial Scholarship
• Riley Barton: Brattleboro Detachment 798 Marine Corps League Scholarship, Mt. Lebanon Order of Eastern Star Scholarship, Leland and Gray Alumni Association Award, Valley Lions Club Scholarship, VT Principal’s Association Scholar Activity Award, National Federation of School Sports Award of Excellence
• McKade Beattie: Arthur E. Monette Award
• Christian Cannella: Mt. Lebanon Order of Eastern Star Scholarship
• Lily Dutton: Newfane Garden Club Scholarship, Leland and Gray Scholarship in Science, Charles Marchant Award for Excellence in Social Studies
• Matthew Emerson: Mt. Lebanon Lodge of Masons Scholarship, Jeffrey Mantel Award, Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary John Penfield Scholarship, Frances Lucier Memorial Scholarship, Leland and Gray Alumni Association Award, VT Principal’s Association Scholar Activity Award, National Federation of High School Sports Award, Student Council President Recognition
• Dylan Greenwood: BDCC P3 Scholarship
• Abbie Hazelton: Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship, Gateway Foundation Rotary Club Scholarship, Jamaica Community Church Arts Scholarship, Ann Landenberger Scholarship, Roy and Margaret Brooks Trust Fund Scholarship, SWE Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Highest Honor, VT Principal’s Association Scholar Activity Award, The Director’s Award for Chorus, School Board Participation Recognition, Excellence in Mathematics Award, Excellence in English Language Arts Award
• Brandon Holcomb: Excellence in Work-based Learning Award
• Emma Kelly: Mary Adams Memorial Scholarship, Bernard Scholz Human Service Award
• Victoria MacKay: Grace Cottage Memorial Award, JB Sterns Memorial Award, Excellence in World Language Award
• Alexander Mayotte: Esther LaMoria Scholarship, Clark Lawrence Award
• Teagan Powling: Patricia Greenwood Scholarship
• Marcus Pratt: Ann E. Chapman Memorial Scholarship, Student Council Scholarship, Student Council Representative Recognition
• Emma Stover: Jamaica Community Church Arts Award, Lexy Scholarship, Brattleboro Elks Scholarship, Gateway Foundation Rotary Club Scholarship, Lisa’s Love Scholarship, Valley Lions Club Scholarship, Leland and Gray Educational Foundation Scholarship, Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit for Highest Honor, VT Principal’s Association Scholar Activity Award, Calvin Farwell Award for Excellence in Science
• Liam Towle: Valley Lions Club Scholarship, Roland Gould Award
• Deven Wicker: Windham Central Education Association Scholarship, Tri-M Music Scholarship, Eleanor and Arlo Monroe Arts Award, John Philip Sousa Band Award, National School Choral Award, Excellence in Fine Arts Award, Excellence in PE/Health
• Owen Woodard: A.S. and H. Parent Darden Award, Ted Fisher Memorial Award