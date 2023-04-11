TOWNSHEND — A group of Leland & Gray Union High School students worked diligently this fall to plan, fundraise and ultimately co-lead an educational journey down to New York City and New Orleans.
The planning of this trip was in tandem with Leland and Gray’s Project Based Learning program, a once-a-week class where students take the reins on teaching, learning and creating a project. For their trip, Journey Away students focused on climate disasters in both cities and gathered oral histories of how floods, hurricanes and more changed people’s lives.
Students began the journey in New York City, where they met with local business owners to learn about their entrepreneurship and how their business was affected by natural disasters. The group visited the Stevens Institute of Technology in nearby Hoboken, N.J., to speak with former students and climate engineers, and the United Nations before hopping on the train down to New Orleans.
Their time in New Orleans was filled with new adventures and new connections while experiencing part of American culture. The group visited the Borgne Surge Barrier, Cafe du Monde, the Mississippi River, the Katrina National Memorial Foundation and more. In addition to all the learning from each site, the bonds between the students were what stuck. One student, Ely White, mentioned that his favorite times “were cooking dinner and listening to music with his peers in their floating cabin” in Bayou Segnette State Park.
When asked about their time in New Orleans, students said they appreciated the opportunity to connect with new people and learn about different lifestyles. Adriana Fairbrother explained that bonding with other students and with the people they met was her favorite part. She said she was especially interested in the stories they heard about how natural disasters affected lives down there. When asked how the trip impacted her life, she explained, “I haven’t realized the impact on my life yet, but I bet when I look back in 10 years, it will be clear.”
Ely White’s impact was more sudden; he said he felt more fortunate in life to have a safe place to live, a roof over his head and a school to attend. Going forward, he said he was inspired to try to help others who are not as fortunate.
Jessa Harger, one of the three group leaders, said she was proud of the commitment and growth exhibited by the students. She felt the trip to New York and New Orleans was a spark within the school community.
“The larger community followed along on Facebook and cheered us on,” Harger said. “This trip was the culmination of all their hard work through our Project Based Learning class. It is also an example for the rest of the school of how anything is possible with hard work and thoughtful planning.”